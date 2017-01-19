Menu

Week-end spécial grillade au Clos Normand

Week-end spécial grillade au Clos Normand

Pour ce week end du 21 et 22 janvier, le Clos Normand accueille le festival des grillades. Venez vous régaler, y aura de l’ambiance !

Du 21 au 22 janvier /  Clos Normand
Au programme, animation DJ et ambiance à gogo !

Entrée gratuite

Clos Normand
Av. Cheikh Anta Diop X Canal IV
Tél. : (221) 33 825 91 03

Voir sur une carte

Envoyer un message

Envoyez un message à Clos Normand


Visiter le site web

