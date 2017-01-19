Festival
Week-end spécial grillade au Clos Normand
Pour ce week end du 21 et 22 janvier, le Clos Normand accueille le festival des grillades. Venez vous régaler, y aura de l’ambiance !
Du 21 au 22 janvier / Clos Normand
Publié le 19 janvier 2017 | 0 commentaire
Au programme, animation DJ et ambiance à gogo !
Entrée gratuite
Clos Normand
Av. Cheikh Anta Diop X Canal IV
Tél. : (221) 33 825 91 03
